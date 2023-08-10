Aide to President responds to accusations of lawyer who prepares anti-Azerbaijani legal report

10 August 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, responded to the accusations of lawyer Luis Moreno Ocampo, who prepared a biased, anti-Azerbaijani legal report, Azernews informs via Hajiyev's tweet.

The tweet reads that Who is a lawyer Luis M.Ocampo author of biased anti-Azerbaijani legal report containing accusations of "genocide"? Citing MediaPart, Hikmet Hajiyev noted that Lawyer Luis M.Ocampo managed companies based in some of the most notorious tax havens of the world while serving as chief prosecutor at ICC.

1. Who is a lawyer Luis M.Ocampo author of biased anti-Azerbaijani legal report containing accusations of "genocide"?

"Lawyer Luis M.Ocampo managed companies based in

some of the most notorious tax havens of the world while serving as chief prosecutor at ICC" [MediaPart]. pic.twitter.com/54woK7Vg9P — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 9, 2023

Hikmet Hajiyev also noted that S.Sargisyan, the former Armenian president who participated in the war against Azerbaijan and committed crimes against civilians, received Ocampo in Yerevan. European Investigative Collaborations network reported that Moreno Ocampo had a client, suspected of supporting war criminals in Libya.

2. Armenia's ex-president S.Sargisyan himself, who is warlord and warcriminal, committed Khojaly genocide welcomed Ocampo in Yerevan. European Investigative Collaborations network reported that Moreno Ocampo had a client, suspected of supporting war criminals in Libya. pic.twitter.com/EEMv5ToOHm — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 9, 2023

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that a person with such murky background deliberately distorts the ICJ decisions and the real situation on the ground with regard to the functioning of Lachin road in his biased report and presents serious factual, legal and substantive errors. Simply "No Comments"!

3. Person with such murky background deliberately distorts the ICJ decisions and the real situation on the ground with regard to the functioning of Lachin road in his biased report and presents serious factual, legal and substantive errors. Simply "No Comments"! #Moneytalks — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 9, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz