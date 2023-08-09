Azerbaijan to lead UN mission in Ethiopia

9 August 2023 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Ramiz Alakbarov from Azerbaijan as UN Resident Coordinator in Ethiopia, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the organization, he will also serve as the UN coordinator for humanitarian issues in the country.

Ramiz Alekperov has 28 years of experience in leadership, strategic planning and program development and management, and humanitarian response.

Prior to his current appointment, R.Alekperov served as Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

From 1992 to 1995, he was an associate professor at the Azerbaijan Medical University and a practicing physician.

