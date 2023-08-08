Austrian company invited to invest in Azerbaijan's industrial zones [PHOTOS]

8 August 2023 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani government has invited Austrian company Grabher Group GmbH to invest in the country's industrial zones, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

This was reported with reference to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the Agency held a meeting with the delegation headed by the general director of the Austrian company Gunther Grabher. The guests were informed about the favorable investment opportunities created in the industrial zones for entrepreneurs, and tax and customs privileges applied.

In addition, the possibility of setting up production in the industrial zones for processing various products using polypropylene produced by SOCAR Polymer LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, was discussed.

