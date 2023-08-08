Return of residents to Zabukh village of Lachin district to start soon [PHOTOS]

8 August 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

On 7 August, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs held a drawing of lots between families to be resettled in the first stage to Zabukh village of Lachin district, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee.

The State Committee reported that the event was held with the participation of the staff of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, which is part of the East Zangazur economic region, and the executive authority of Lachin district.

20 families (88 persons) took part in the drawing of lots. According to the family composition, 4 of them were provided with two-room flats, 4 with three-room flats, 8 with four-room flats, and 4 with five-room flats. These families previously lived in places of temporary settlement in Baku and Sumgait cities, as well as in the Absheron district.

The drawing of lots is aimed at ensuring objectivity and transparency in the process of accommodation of former IDPs. Representatives of IDP families determine the exact address of the houses provided to them by drawing lots.

The former IDPs, who will soon return to Zabukh village for permanent residence, noted that they feel a great sense of joy. They expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the liberated territories and care for IDPs.

The families participating in the draw will be sent to Zabukh village in the coming days.

The Social Development Fund for IDPs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is the customer for the design and construction of Zabukh village. In the first stage, 223 one-story individual houses with concrete basement-shelter are being built in Zabukh village. In addition, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a medical center, and other facilities are being built in the village.

