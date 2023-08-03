Azerbaijan, Pakistan to hold expert-level discussions in field of renewable energy

3 August 2023 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will hold expert-level discussions in the field of renewable energy.

Acording to Azernews, this was announced at a meeting between the director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, and the executive director of the Central Energy Trade Agency of Pakistan, Rihan Akhtar.

During the meeting, Abdullayev spoke about the energy reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, cooperation with international energy companies on green energy projects, including the implementation of the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania".

