Joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek military exercises completed

1 August 2023 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

The UZAZ-2023 computerized tactical command and staff training exercise held at the Chirchik training ground in the Tashkent region with the participation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek servicemen has been completed, Azernews reports.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Defence, at the last stage of the joint exercise, the tasks of conducting special military operations were performed on computer and map.

Speakers at the event held on the occasion of the end of the exercise praised the professionalism of the servicemen and noted the achievement of the set objectives. It was reported that the tasks for all phases of the exercise were successfully completed.

At the end of the event, mutual gifts were presented.

It should be noted that the exercise "UZAZ-2023" was held in accordance with the "Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2023 signed between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Uzbekistan".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz