Joint exercise UZAZ-2023 is underway [PHOTO]

31 July 2023 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the "Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2023" concluded between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, UZAZ-2023 computer-supported tactical command and staff exercise has started, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Defence.

At the first stage of the joint exercise at the Chirchik training range in the Tashkent region, servicemen of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan performed tasks on the organisation and planning of special combat operations on the computer and on the map.

The main purpose of the exercise is to carry out a mutual exchange of experience, organise interaction between the servicemen of the two states, improve the skills of staff officers in making decisions on the map, and raise the level of their professionalism and training.

