Azerbaijan made great contribution to achieving high organizational indicators in sporting

29 July 2023 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) highly appreciates Azerbaijan's contribution to achieving high organizational performance in holding sporting events, Azernews reports, citing FIDE.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said Saturday at a press conference on the FIDE World Chess Cup in Baku.

This is not the first time Azerbaijan has hosted international-level sporting events.

"Azerbaijan has already successfully held world championships in chess and a number of other sports. I would like to note that all of them were held at the highest level. Organization of such events requires great efforts and we highly appreciate Azerbaijan's contribution to achieving such high organizational indicators," he said.

It should be noted that the competition will begin on July 30 and continue until August 25.

206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section will take part in the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku.

Azerbaijan will be represented at this championship by 17 chess players. In addition to Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teimur Radjabov and Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Guseinov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abasov, Abdullah Gadimbayli will also perform, Misratdin Iskenderov, Muhammed Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviya Fatalieva, Gulnar Mammadova, Hanim Balajayeva and Govhar Beydullayeva.

In addition, for the first time, the top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the 2024 Candidates Tournament and the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

The 2023 FIDE World Cup games will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English languages.

The championship prize fund is set at 2.5 million US dollars (AZN 4,2 million) and will be played at the Marriott Boulevard Hotel in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz