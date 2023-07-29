Development Impulses from Zangilan - International Scientific and Practical Conference

29 July 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

On 16-17 November, the Special Delegation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education jointly organized "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: development impulses from Zangilan", an international scientific and practical conference will be held in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur Economic Region, Azernews reports.

The conference will discuss the impact of the Zangazur Corridor on the economies of the countries in the region and world trade, issues of technical-economic and financial security, as well as the possible impact on maritime transport.

Representatives of state institutions managing transport, logistics, and communications, embassies of countries located on the Middle Corridor in Azerbaijan and international organizations, scientists from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, and inter-country logistics specialists are invited to participate in the conference.

The conference will be held in person for 2 days, the first working day in Zangilan, the second in Baku. The presentation and discussions will be available for public viewing on the Internet.

The working languages of the conference are Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, and Russian.

Applications for participation, articles, and abstracts should be sent to [email protected] by 15 October this year.

Materials for the conference will be published in the form of a book. The rules of paper presentation are available on the website of the Institute of Economics.

Additional information can be obtained from the coordinator of the Organising Committee, Doctor of Philosophy in Economics, Associate Professor Azer Safarov (+994 50 747 26 49).

---

