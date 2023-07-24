ABADA: Azerbaijani drivers in international transportation should be increased

24 July 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The number of Azerbaijani drivers in international transportation is small, Kanan Gurbanov, the acting general secretary of the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), said at the event dedicated to the organization's semi-annual, Azernews reports.

Gurbanov noted that educational measures are being implemented to increase the number of drivers: "ABADA conducts training for drivers. During training, they are given international certificates, thanks to which drivers can work in 80 countries of the world. So far, 1,137 drivers have received international certificates."

