On the eve of the 3rd anniversary of the Tovuz battles, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry organized a tour for media representatives to the territory where the operations were carried out, Azernews reports, with reference to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The media representatives filmed and interviewed participants of the Tovuz battles, as well as servicemen serving in the military unit stationed in the area.

The servicemen shared their memories of the combat operations conducted on 12-17 July 2020 in the direction of the Tovuz section of the state border as a result of a gross violation of the ceasefire regime.

As part of the media tour, the media representatives got acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit for the organization of service and combat activities of servicemen, as well as the provision of living conditions.

The servicemen expressed satisfaction with the conditions created and pride in serving the Motherland.

On 12-17 July 2020, a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Tovuz section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border led to a series of hostilities. After the conflict ended, the servicemen shared their memories of the hostilities.

The conflict began on 12 July when Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the Tovuz region of Azerbaijan. In response, Azerbaijani troops launched a counter-offensive and repelled the Armenian attacks.

The battles were fought on several fronts, with both sides using artillery, tanks, and aircraft. The Azerbaijani troops successfully repelled the Armenian attack and by 17 July the conflict ended with Azerbaijani troops taking control of the region.

The battle was one of the most intense in recent years, with both sides suffering heavy losses. Azerbaijani troops suffered the greatest losses, with more than 100 servicemen killed and more than 200 wounded. Armenian troops also suffered losses, although the exact number is unknown.

The Battle of Tovuz was a significant victory for Azerbaijani troops, who were able to successfully repel the Armenian attack and maintain control over the region. The servicemen who took part in this battle will never forget the tension of the conflict and the courage and bravery of their comrades.

