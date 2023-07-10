Foundation of our country's foreign policy is linked to National Leader's name

10 July 2023 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov made the statement during his speech at a conference entitled "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and foreign policy of Azerbaijan" held at the University of Azerbaijan on 10 July, Azernews reports, citing University.

"An independent foreign policy is one of the main attributes of every state. As in all other areas, the basis of our country's foreign policy is linked to the name of Heydar Aliyev, an outstanding statesman, and the great leader of the Azerbaijani people, whose anniversary we are proud to mark with deep respect and gratitude." Jeyhun Bayramov says

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that since his return to power, the national leader had made deft maneuvers and special tactical moves, taking into account the interests and ambitions of various countries associated with the Caucasus and Azerbaijan in particular, putting the interests of Azerbaijani statehood above all. As a result of the Great Leader's successful foreign policy course, the issue of increasing international pressure on the occupying side was resolved, especially in connection with the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz