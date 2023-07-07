Summer camp organized for Children's Art Festival's participants [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

The second stage of the Children's Art Festival is underway on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The festival is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education and the Heydar Aliyev Center, Azernews reports.

A summer camp has been organized in Goygol National Park for a group of participants from the western regions who successfully completed the festival's first stage.

The main goal of the camp is to effectively organize children's free time, ensure networking between festival participants, and create conditions for them to spend their summer vacations more interesting and efficiently.

In the camp, interesting and entertaining games will be held for children during the day, master classes of well-known art representatives will be organized, excursions to cultural and historical places of the region and intellectual competitions will be held as well.

The second stage of the country's largest Children's Art Festival, which consists of three rounds and is held in 22 categories in three age groups (6-9 years, 10-13 years and 14-17 years), will continue until the end of August.

The final stage of the festival will be held in Baku in September.

The main goal of the project is to promote national culture and art, to educate children in the spirit of national patriotism, respect for culture, art, and national traditions, and to help them form a cultural lifestyle, guided by the care of national leader Heydar Aliyev for culture and youth.

