Ministerial Meeting of NAM Coordination Bureau kicks off in Azerbaijan

3 July 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

A preparatory meeting of senior officials is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, ahead of the Ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held on 5-6 July, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter page, Azernews reports.

During the next 2 days, the preparatory meeting will consider the draft NAM outcome document.

Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a form of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. It is the second largest grouping of states worldwide, after the United Nations. On October 23-24, 2019, a preparatory ministerial meeting for the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The preparatory meeting was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) on October 21-22. The agenda of the preparatory meeting focused on issues of international peace and security and was chaired by H.E. Mr. Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting elected Nepal, by acclamation, as a Vice-Chair of the Ministerial Conference representing the Asia-Pacific region.

The preparatory meeting was addressed by Minister for Foreign Affairs Honourable Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, who urged the NAM members to support each other in building domestic capacity by sharing their experiences, best practices, and provisioning of resources through the South-South Cooperation. He also underlined the importance of NAM for equal rights, equal opportunities, equal protection, and equal respect for all countries.

The 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was held on October 25-26, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The summit was attended by a delegation from more than 120 countries and was officially opened by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who handed the presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan will hold the NAM presidency for 3 years until the 19th summit in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz