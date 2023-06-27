Berlin marks Day of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

27 June 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan has been held here on Monday at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center.

The event assembled top-ranking representatives of state bodies of Germany, media, scientists, Azerbaijanis living in Germany as well as members of Turkish and other communities.

The ceremony participants saw a video on the Azerbaijan Armed Forces and observed a moment of silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany Nasimi Agayev touched upon the path the Azerbaijani Army has travelled since its establishment 105 years ago. He dwelt upon the fact that the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of victorious Commander-In-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev liberated occupied lands and restored territorial integrity of the country.

The event was also addressed by military attaché of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in Germany Ahmad Gafarov.

