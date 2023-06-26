Azerbaijani FM congratulates Azerbaijani servicemen on Armed Forces Day [PHOTO]

26 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a publication on the occasion of Azerbaijan Armed Forces Day, Azernews reports.

"On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of our army, June 26 - Armed Forces Day, I sincerely congratulate the personnel of our Armed Forces and wish them success in their responsible work to protect the territorial integrity of our country! Happy Armed Forces Day!," the minister wrote on Twitter.

---

