39 car tunnels are being built in Karabakh and East Zangezur [PHOTO]

24 June 2023 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 39 car tunnels with a total length of 66 km are being built in the road infrastructure projects in the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, Azernews reports, citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that the project will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the residential areas of region. The Agency reported that there are 7 car tunnels with a total length of 12,690.6 meters on the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, 7 car tunnels with a total length of 2,358 meters on the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, and 7 car tunnels with a total length of 2,358 meters on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway. 3 car tunnels with a length of 12,032.79 meters, 5 car tunnels with a total length of 25,926.97 meters on the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, and 17 car tunnels with a total length of 12,964.61 meters on the Kalbajar-Lachin highway are being built.

