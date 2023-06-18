Friendship football tournament dedicated to 100th anniversary of National Leader is being held in Georgia [PHOTOS]

18 June 2023 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

A friendship football tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was organized in Georgia, Azernews reports.

The tournament is organized by the Caucasus Law and Integration Center, with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the tournament, director of the center Rezo Hasanov said that in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a series of events are ongoing in Georgia, as in many countries of the world. The main goal of the tournament is to keep alive the memory of the world-famous political figure Heydar Aliyev, who is also a close friend of the Georgian people, and at the same time to increase the interest of young people in sports and to develop football.

Other speakers shared their memories of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and wished success to the tournament participants.

A total of 8 teams compete in the tournament.

Garachai of Dmanisi, Sabah of Bolnisi, Olymp, Gizilhajili and Gorarkhi of Marneuli, Krtsanisi of Tbilisi, Teola and Mangilisi of Gardabani are competing for the first place.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz