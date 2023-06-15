Indian Embassy in Baku announces invitation to tender

15 June 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Sealed tenders are invited from the established, reputed and experienced firms towards purchase and installation of Intercom Cabling and installation of Intercom Equipment System in the premises of the Embassy of India in Baku, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The tenders / bids in a sealed cover envelope should reach Embassy of India, Baku by 07 July 2023. Further details can be obtained from the website: http://eprocure.gov.in/cppp or https://www.indianembassybaku.gov.in under the “Tender Notices” Section on the Homepage or can approach the Embassy of India, Baku through email at [email protected] or Tel : + 994 12 5646344 / 54.

