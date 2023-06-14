Pundit comments on Kanani's statement: being with Iran necessitates being cautious

14 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Mixing diplomacy with a game of ping-pong is the most widespread tradition in the Iranian experience. When the views of the regime conflict with any state, blackmail, attacks or murders are immediately launched against diplomatic persons.

For exmple, Russian diplomats were killed, the employees of the US embassy were taken hostage, Pakistani and Saudi Embassy were attacked and arsoned. Of course, every time Iran tries to elude the situation by putting blame on furious protestor(s), but there is no doubt that all this is organized within the government in Tehran.

Recently, the Azerbaijani embassy was subjected to such attacks. Remaining true to its tradition, Iran did not take responsibility and related the attack to family issues. As if, the attacker suspected that his wife was hiding in the embassy. However, the Iranian officials avoided commenting on why they had not intervened in time and neutralize the terrorist.

Following the attack, Azerbaijan closed its embassy in Tehran, but Iran has been using all opportunities to restore relations with Azerbaijan. Despite all propaganda of Iran to diminish Azerbaijan's growing influence and power in the region, Iran's hard work on restoring relations confirms that Azerbaijan is an irreplaceable partner not only for the region but also for Iran. Being aware of its power, Azerbaijan makes a precondition to prosecute the attacker and to ensure not to repeat the same situation. Iran holds out not to swallow its words. The statements of both countries' foreign ministries cause expectations of restoring relationships.

In a comment on the issue for Azernews, the political analyst Zardusht Alizade noted that Azerbaijan expressed its demands both orally and written. If Iran is interested in Azerbaijan opening its embassy and regulating political relations between the two countries, it should fulfill Azerbaijan's demands.

“Those who committed the crime should be prosecuted. Iran should apologize to Azerbaijan at the highest level and clearly state that such incidents will not be allowed again. Otherwise, if Iran does not want to do it, Azerbaijan will continue on its way. We have lived without an embassy in Tehran, and we can live without it. That is the choice of Iran. If Iran's international position allows it not to have relations with its northern neighbor at the highest dilomatic level, that is its own business. Surely, Azerbaijan will not fall at Iran's feet and beg it. Azerbaijan has just made its claims and is waiting for these claims to be fulfilled,” Alizade emphasized.

As is known, the Saudi embassy in Tehran was subjected to the attack and reopened several times. Responding to the question of whether the Azerbaijani embassy could have the same fate, Alizade told that if Iran does not fulfill its obligations as a state, and if it happens again, Azerbaijan will take actions accepted in practice in international diplomacy.

“In other words, it will express its protest, maybe it will close the embassy again. There is nothing else to do. It is impossible for Azerbaijan to attack Iran and occupy Tehran, capture and hang mullahs. For example, Iran attacked the embassies of the USA, Saudi Arabia, and so on. The American embassy was closed, but never opened again. As for the Saudi embassy, it was closed and later reopened after China's initiative. If Iranians attack the Saudi embassy, they will close it again. All such cases damage Iran's reputation. Internationally, it creates an image that Iran does not fulfill its obligations. Nevertheless, experience shows that some countries still establish relations with this irresponsible state with a population of more than 80 million." Because according to the political analyst, everything can be expected from the mullah's regime.

"It is important to be as careful as possible while being as close as possible to Iran," the political analyst added.

