Azerbaijan's MFA responds statement of official Tehran regarding reopening of Embassy

13 June 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

The press secretary of the Ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nasir Kanani, speaking about relations with Azerbaijan, said that he believes that as a result of diplomatic measures, a positive result has been achieved regarding the control of tensions, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

We are currently at the stage of negotiations to transition from a stage of tension to a new stage and to resume the official activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. We need dialogue and exchange of ideas to take new practical steps.

In the interpretation of Nasir Kanani’s statement, the Spokesperson of Azerbaijani FM Aykhan Hajizade noted that recently, a number of contacts have been held between Azerbaijan and Iran. During the negotiations between the ministers of Foreign Affairs, a detailed exchange of views was held on the known situation between our countries.

Regarding the resumption of the work of the Azerbaijani embassy, which ceased to exist as a result of the terrorist attack in January of this year, it should be noted that Azerbaijan expects the completion of the investigation into the terrorist attack. The perpetrators and customers of the terrorist act should be brought to justice and punished in the most severe way. The Azerbaijani side must make sure that there are conditions for the safe operation of the embassy and that it must be fully guaranteed.

