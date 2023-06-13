An event dedicated to the World Day Against Child Labor was held as part of the "Human Rights Month"

13 June 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of Human Rights Month announced by the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic, a legal awareness event dedicated to June 12 - World Day Against Child Labor was held together with Firidun Bey Kocharli Republican Children's Library, Azernews reports.

At the event held with the participation of teachers and students of Binagadi and Yasamal district schools of Baku, Azer Isali, an employee of the Children's Rights Protection Sector of the Ombudsman's Office, made a presentation and informed the participants about the purpose of this day, which was first celebrated in 2002 at the initiative of the International Labor Organization.

At the event, it was emphasized that the protection and promotion of children's rights, as well as the fight against child labor, is one of the main directions of the large-scale activity of the Ombudsman. In this context, information was given about the events held in the capital and the regions, as well as the work done in order to further improve the condition of children.

The event was held in the form of discussions with the active participation of children, and their questions were answered.

---

