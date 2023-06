8 June 2023 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a document on amendments to the decree "On measures to establish ASAN Kommunal centers".

According to the decree, the Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC will provide its services in the field of servicing individuals and legal entities in the centers of "ASAN Kommunal".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz