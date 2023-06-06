Azerbaijan's first private regional television turns thirty [PHOTOS]

6 June 2023 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Thirty years have passed since the establishment of Azerbaijan's first private regional television.

Kepez Independent Television and Radio Company started broadcasting in the summer of 1993 in the city of Ganja.

Kepez TV, which meets the daily information needs of people living in Ganja - Dashkasan and Gazakh - Tovuz economic regions, covers all the processes happening in the western region in four newscasts and various programs every day.

TV channel, which always devotes time to children, pays special attention to the children of the families of martyrs

It also focuses on military-patriotic issues in order to reflect national-spiritual values and traditions.

Over the years, Kepez TV has produced over 100 historical, feature-documentary films and has been awarded numerous prizes.

The website www.kepeztv.az is available to viewers and they can watch the channel live.

Note that the relevant decision of the Azerbaijan Audiovisual Council, dated October 11, 2022, Kepez TV was granted a platform broadcaster license for satellite broadcasting.

