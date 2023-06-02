Ombudswoman meets with children living in shelter on occasion of International Children's Day [PHOTOS]

2 June 2023 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) Sabina Aliyeva visited the women's and children's shelter operating under the Clean World Women's Aid Public Union on June 1 - the International Day of Children's Protection, Azernews reports.

The ombudswoman got acquainted with the institution, talked with the women and children living there and inquired about the state of ensuring their rights.

Later, the head of the public association Mehriban Zeynalova informed the Human Right Commissioner about the activities of the shelter.

At the end, the Ombudswoman presented gifts to the children.

---

