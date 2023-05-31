Azerbaijan amends procedure for holding competition for admission to customs authorities

31 May 2023 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Procedure for holding a competition in connection with recruitment to the customs authorities".

This decree was approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 12, 2010 No. 349.

According to the amendments, if the documents or information required in connection with admission to the customs service can be obtained from the relevant state body (institution) through the electronic government (e-government) information system, these documents or information are not required from a candidate wishing to participate in the competition.

Moreover, in cases where access to such documents or information via the e-government information system is not possible, their submission is requested by the relevant state body (institution) on the basis of a request with the consent of the candidate wishing to participate in the competition, or provided by the candidate himself.

---

