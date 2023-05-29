Israeli President to arrive in Azerbaijan

29 May 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will arrive in Azerbaijan on May 30, Azernews reports.

As noted in a statement released on Sunday by the Office of the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog will arrive in Azerbaijan on May 30 for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev. The leaders of the two countries will meet in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

During the visit Herzog will be accompanied by Israeli Minister of Health and Interior Moshe Arbel. He will hold a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Teymur Musayev, during which he plans to discuss expanding cooperation in the field of medicine and healthcare, including issues such as training doctors, emergency response and digital health.

Diplomatic relations between Israel and Azerbaijan were established in 1992, and in 1993 Israel opened its embassy in Baku. In March 2023, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Tel-Aviv. This was preceded by efforts to normalize relations between Israel and other Muslim countries undertaken in 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz