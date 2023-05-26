King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

26 May 2023 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein

King of Jordan

---

