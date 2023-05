26 May 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian peacekeepers continue to protect the military transport of illegal Armenian armed groups, Azernews reports.

In the footage, it is clear that, accompanied by the armored vehicles of the peacekeepers, the military transports to the combat positions of the illegal Armenian armed forces are being carried out again through the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road.

