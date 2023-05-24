Bulgarian President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

24 May 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day, please accept my sincere congratulations and wishes for peace and tranquility of the Azerbaijani people.

Please allow me to express my appreciation with longstanding friendship, intensive development of fruitful cooperation between our countries and peoples.

The national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a great opportunity to confirm the high appreciation of excellent bilateral relations elevated to the level of strategic partnership and wish the dynamic development of these relations in the future.

Dear Mr. President, I wish you robust health and success in your high state activity, and ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Rumen Radev

President of the Republic of Bulgaria

---

