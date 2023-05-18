Azerbaijani and European MPs on Baku Network Expert Platform in Strasbourg [PHOTOS][VIDEO]

18 May 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

With the organizational support of the Baku Network Expert Platform, international discussions of Azerbaijan's economic projects were held in Strasbourg.

Azernews reports with reference to Trend that deputies of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev, Sevil Mikayilova and Nurlan Hasanov, as well as Polish MEP Richard Czarnetsky took part in the discussions.

The participants of the discussion exchanged views on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, the current dynamics of the implementation of joint economic projects.

During the discussions, the significant contribution of Azerbaijan to the energy security of Europe, the invaluable importance of the Middle Corridor and other topical issues were emphasized.

One of the priorities of the Baku Network Expert Platform is, in particular, promoting the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU and strengthening inter-parliamentary ties.

To recall, the Baku Network Expert Platform has been operating since 2015, is a recognized non-governmental organization with registration by the Justice Ministry, and serves as one of the country's top think tanks. Additionally, Baku Network is listed in the UN system of public organizations and a list of the world's top think tanks "Global Go to Think Tank Index".

