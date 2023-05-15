A series of events held within the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" continue

15 May 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

With regard to the execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2023 as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan, the activities held in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the action plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov are underway, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Minister.

The next tree-planting campaign and sports events were held at the institutions and military units of the Ministry of Defense with respect to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

First, flowers were laid at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The memory of the National Leader and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Various types of trees and flowers were planted to contribute the nature protection, support the restoration of the ecological balance, protect the environment, enrich the atmosphere with oxygen and draw the public's attention to the importance of greening. Landscaping work has been carried out as well.

As part of the series of events, a football championship was held among the servicemen, cups, medals and diplomas were presented to the winning teams.