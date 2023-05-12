Armenian armed forces are using attack UAVs

12 May 2023 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

On May 12, at 11:30, the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region used attack UAVs in the direction of the Azerbaijan Army’s opposing positions, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Armenian side is once again escalating the situation by committing another provocation.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the evening of May 10, units of the armed forces of Armenia, firing from small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army, deliberately committed a provocation, as a result of which a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army was seriously injured.

Despite the fact that the Armenian side was warned that provocations and deliberate aggravations of the situation would be stopped on its part, on the morning of May 11, the Armenian armed forces further aggravated the situation by firing mortars at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, as a result of provocations, an Azerbaijani soldier was martyred.

---

