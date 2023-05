9 May 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

On May 9, on the occasion of the Victory over fascism in World War II, a group of military personnel visited Hazi Aslanov's grave and laid flowers at his monument, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The memory of all Azerbaijanis, died in the war, was honored.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz