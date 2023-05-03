OIC International Debate Championships dedicated to Heydar Aliyev Year

3 May 2023 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

"OIC International Debate Championship" will start in the Eurasian countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) under the initiative and co-organization of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC).

The national stages of this year's debate championships are planned to be held in Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries. It was decided to devote this year’s debate championships to the 100th birth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev, which will be held in the mentioned countries co-organizing ICYF-ERC, "Debate in Civil Society" Public Union (Azerbaijan), the Youth Union of Uzbekistan, the youth wing of Kazakhstan's leading “Amanat” party “Jastar Ruhy” (Spirit of Youth), as well as the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy (Kyrgyzstan) and United Youth Organization of Kyrgyzstan.

The main goals of the debate program are to contribute to the improvement of young people’s public speaking, communication and leadership skills in these countries, as well as to achieve the recognition of the personality of Heydar Aliyev in a wider audience.

It should be noted that the role of local investments in the reconstruction of Karabakh, environmental protection, information technologies, global challenges in the new world, international and regional security, artificial intelligence and other relevant topics were discussed during the previous year’s debate championships, held in different countries of Eurasia with the participation of hundreds of students and experts.

Teams and young people, who demonstrated special talents and skills in the mentioned championship were awarded with money prizes, also medals and special gifts were presented to the winners.

The main purpose of the debate championships is to develop the debating culture and skills of young people living in the Eurasian geography, to increase their leadership and representation abilities, as well as to contribute to the activities of young people in the social and political sphere.

The Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC) plans to implement this project in a wider area of Eurasia.

