President's recent quote on our army implies war may anytime break out - Professor says

20 April 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

The solution of the current problems related to Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and uncertain citizenship status of Armenian society living in Karabakh still remain as outstanding. However, it is clear that the lingering of these processes are directly related to the authorities in Yerevan.

It should be noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev mentioned this in an interview with Azerbaijan State TV during his visit to Salyan district yesterday.

"I am sure that the majority of the Armenian population currently living in Karabakh is ready to accept Azerbaijani citizenship. Simply put, these leeches, these predatory animals won’t let them do that. They won't let these people live comfortably, having kept them as hostages for 30 years. Therefore, my position is this. Let everyone hear it – both the Armenian leaders and the forces standing behind them today."

If the Armenian ruling circles had chosen the right path, Azerbaijan-Armenia relations would have been resolved, and Armenians in Karabakh would have returned to their normal way of life, Ismayil Tanryerdi, the Director of the Armenian Science and Education Center of Baku State University, said in a comment to Azernews. According to the expert, this conflict will not be resolved easily.

As he is familiar with the Armenian media, the professor, who approaches the processes from different aspects, noted that the Armenian community pressured by authorities in Yerevan.

"If the Armenian government requires its population to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then a separate group will have to go to Russia to accept Russian citizenship, and in such a situation, Armenians are ready to fulfill the government's request," he said.

The expert also emphasized that some people who are fed up with the actions of the local authorities are ready to accept Azerbaijani citizenship without any conditions.

Clarifying the President's statement "we must be ready for anything" during the interview on state television in Salyan district, Tanriverdi noted that these statements are also a message.

"President sends a message to our people and to relevant addresses. To my thinking, this message means a new war may break out at any moment. However, this will mainly depend on the course and action of the opposing side," he said

"Because Armenia, led by its patrons and the leaders of Dashnaktsutyun, put forward the principle of revenge, revanchism and intend to reoccupy lands. For this reason, our army must always be ready and prevent any aggression from the other side. Since Armenia did not accept its defeat, it was always ready to resort to provocations and more inhumane acts. I often come across comments from the Armenian press, where they wish "Shushi" to return soon. For this reason, based on the views of the Azerbaijani President, I must note that our country should always be ready for war."

The expert also spoke about the ridiculous statement he came across in the Armenian media: "Our lands are occupied by the Turks."

"That is, defeat is unacceptable for the government that thinks like this. There is only one way to solve this issue, if the Armenians and their allies refuse to fulfill their commitments; and the only way is to expel the separatists and terrorists from our lands. And that is why our army conducts an anti-terrorist operation," expert opined.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz