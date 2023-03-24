MoD shares another footages of illegal military transports through Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road [VIDEO]

24 March 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has released another footages of illegal military transports through the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turssu road.

The Defense Ministry informs that Azerbaijani technical surveillance equipment recorded the movement of one ZTR-82A combat vehicle belonging to the Russian peacekeeping contingent, three KamAZ awning vehicles and a KamAZ vehicle with a fuel tank belonging to Armenians, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

