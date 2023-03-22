Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova celebrates Novruz holiday [PHOTOS]

22 March 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Congress of Moldovan Azerbaijanis has organized an event dedicated to the Novruz holiday in Chisinau, Azernews reports.

More than 450 people, including the members of the Congress of Moldovan Azerbaijani, MPs of the Moldovian Parliament, the officials of the Moldovian state, the employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova, and the representatives of various NGOs, participated in the event.

Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova Elchin Bayramov delivered an opening speech.

"Novruz occupies a special place among the national and moral values of the Azerbaijani people. According to tradition, this holiday is celebrated in a familially The Congress of Moldovan Azerbaijanis has worked and will continue to work so that our diaspora becomes friendly in Moldova like a family, and we become together on our happy and hard days because we are stronger when we are together,” the chairman said.

Mikhay Popshoy, Ilgar Faricov, Vitaly Jakot, and the elder of the Azerbaijani community, Maarif Rahimov, also spoke at the event.

---

