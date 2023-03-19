Six suppy and several passenger vehicles pass freely near peaceful protest area
The Russian peacekeepers' vehicles have passed through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hidrance.
The Azerbaijani eco-activists have not hamper the passage of 6 supply vehicles and a passenger car of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin.
This once again proves that allegations on protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are the disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.
