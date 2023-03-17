Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss ensuring security & stability in South Caucasus

17 March 2023 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

On March 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed practical measures aimed at ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus based on the known trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

They also exchanged views on the development of transport, logistics, and economic relations in the region.