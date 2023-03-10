Military expert: Army engaged in anti-terror operations for two years & fresh ops are not ruled out

10 March 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the 10th Global Baku Forum on Armenia is, actually, a clear and direct message for Armenia and its allies," military expert Ramil Mammadli said this in remarks for Azernews while commenting on the president's speech about the situation in Karabakh and peace negotiations with Armenia address at the X Global Baku Forum.

"The Azerbaijani Army has been conducting anti-terror operations for the past two years," the expert said in response to a question whether Azerbaijan may re-launch an anti-terror operation in Karabakh. As regards the president's words at the forum, Ramil Mammadli said it is just a soft call of Azerbaijan for Armenia to take action.

"The Azerbaijani leader reiterates that Armenia should take concrete steps for tackling the conflict and easing tension, otherwise, Azerbaijan will take countermeasures against Armenia and the separatist regime in Karabakh," he opined.

Given the current situation in Armenia, the military expert stressed that it is impossible for Armenia to respond to Azerbaijan militarily.

"Armenia knows very well that under the current circumstances, the current state of its economy and military forces, it cannot enter into any active conflict with Azerbaijan. In this case, Armenia will face much more humiliating defeat,” Mammadli added.

As for the large-scale military clashes between Armenia-Azerbaijan, the expert says it is out of the question. However, certain anti-terror operations might be conducted in places, where separatist forces are illegally located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

“Actually, the process is not being properly assessed as for a large-scale war between Armenia-Azerbaijan as speculated in society. It does not seem realistic in the current situation. But, of course, anti-terror operations are possible, like the one the Azerbaijani Army carried out in Hadrut in December 2020 was an anti-terrorist operation, where illegally armed Armenian forces in Azerbaijani territory were neutralized. In addition, the operations carried out around the Garagol lake in Lachin, in the direction of Kalbajar, and then in the Qirxqiz and Saribaba heights were anti-terrorist operations in the truest sense of the word,” the expert said.

Commenting on smuggling Armenian servicemen into Azerbaijan's territory, Ramil Mammadli underscored the importance of erecting checkpoints at the entrance of the Lachin corridor, adding that building the checkpoints does not contradict Russia's position.

“The Azerbaijani State Border Service should set up control checkpoints on the Armenian border and the Azerbaijani Interior Troops and Special Military Units should ensure the security of the road. The position of Russia in this matter is understandable. They are trying to protect the Armenians in Karabakh in any case. However, Azerbaijan does not intend to take any steps against Armenians in Karabakh. Azerbaijan urges for the continuation of the process in a humanitarian way, namely, there is no problem in transporting humanitarian cargo along the road, but the transportation of military cargo should be prevented,” the expert added.

