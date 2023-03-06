US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations arrives in Azerbaijan

6 March 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Newly-appointed US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing US Embassy in Baku.

During his visit to Baku, the official will meet with government officials to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He will underscore the US support for the renewed focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation.

As was reported earlier, SACN L.Bono will also travel to Armenia and Georgia shortly.

Meanwhile, the retirement of the last Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker was announced on January 5, 2023.

