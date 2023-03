2 March 2023 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance.

According to Azernews, the protesters made it possible for 8 tank trucks of the Russian peacekeepers moving from Khankendi towards Lachin to pass through the protest area.

This once again shows that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.