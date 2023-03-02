President: Leadership in mobilizing global efforts to fight pandemic demonstrated Non-Aligned Movement’s influence

2 March 2023 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

“NAM’s leadership in mobilizing global efforts to fight the pandemic once more demonstrated the Movement’s influence and responsibility,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery.

“Azerbaijan provided coronavirus-related financial and humanitarian support to more than 80 countries, most of those from our NAM family either through bilateral channels or World Health Organization,” the head of state noted.

