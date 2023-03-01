Azerbaijan, UN discuss human rights & Lachin road situation

1 March 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and UN High Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in human rights, as well as the regional situation and the protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road.

According to Azernews, the two officials met as part of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council on February 28.

During the meeting, Elnur Mammadov expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation and noted that there are prospects for their further expansion.

Besides, the Azerbaijani official noted that the country’s peace and construction efforts are facing continuous political and military provocations by Armenia. He added that in this vein, attempting to overshadow the legitimate protest of Azerbaijani civil society representatives around the Lachin road, Armenia tries to mislead the international community by its position about a “blockade” of the road and the "humanitarian crisis" in the region.

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to ensure the safety of Armenians on the territory, just as it ensures the safety of other citizens.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that passes by Shusha. As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz