Russian top diplomat to visit Baku shortly

Russia is working out the visit of foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to Baku at the end of February.

The remarks were made by the head of the ministry's press service Maria Zakharova during a briefing.

She also confirmed Moscow's readiness to mediate a meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, noting that the two sides are interested in it.

"According to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we continue to provide assistance to our partners. A useful visit took place the other day. Sergey Lavrov's special representative for the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Igor Khovaev visited Baku and Yerevan," the official commented.

Furthermore, Zakharova highlighted the importance of the declaration on “Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia”, which was signed by the presidents of the two counties in Moscow on February 22, 2022.

"This document marks a new quality of relations between the two countries. The Declaration, in particular, spells out the main areas of all-inclusive cooperation. Moscow is working jointly with Baku toward the implementation of this document. A number of events are planned to be held on the occasion of the anniversary of signing the Declaration," she added.

The declaration aims to raise Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level - that of allied relations.

The parties agree to promote cooperation in the political, economic, defence, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and social spheres, as well as healthcare, youth cooperation, and sports, based on mutual historical traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, as well as deep cultural and humanitarian ties.

