Azerbaijani Constitutional Court chief raps Armenia for hampering reconstruction efforts in postwar Karabakh

15 February 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Addressing the February 13 Baku international conference on the "Role of Supreme Courts in justice: positive experience and modern challenges," Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev talked about reconstruction and restoration works in the liberated lands, as well as the obstacles standing on the way, Azernews reports.

The chairman stressed that Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the 2020 Karabakh war was secured by "the invincible political will and determination of President Ilham Aliyev, the unity of the Azerbaijani army and people".

“The victory inspired not only our entire society, but also the courts, which are an integral part of this society, and encourages us to work more responsibly to ensure the direct operation of the Constitution in the liberated territories, establish the rule of law, and restore human rights and freedoms,” he opined.

He also stressed that although the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands created the foundation for the restoration of a number of constitutional rights, Armenia’s refusal to issue a map of minefields creates obstacles to the practical realization of these rights.

Abdullayev emphasized the need for the international community to unequivocally assess this position of the Armenian government.

“All large-scale projects being implemented serve the revival of these areas, resettlement of population, creating the basis for the transformation of these territories into a highly developed region," he stressed.

The event was also attended by other government officials, delegations consisting of chairmen of the Supreme Courts of a number of foreign countries, and other persons.

Chairman of Belarus Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo, Romania's Corina Alina-Corbu, Kazakhstan's Aslambek Mergaliyev, Czech Republic's Petr Andyaloshi, Kyrgyzstan's Zamirbek Bazarbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Qatari Supreme Court Ahmed Ali Al-Binali, Judge of the European Court of Human Rights Latif Huseynov and others shared their views on the unified jurisprudence during the conference.

