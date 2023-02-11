Azerbaijan's Lankaran dispatches humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye [PHOTOS]

11 February 2023 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Lankaran District has joined a campaign of humanitarian assistance to Turkiye to support the people affected by the powerful earthquake, the district executive authorities told Azernews.

Humanitarian aid, comprising mainly ready-made food and winter clothes, organized as part of "Lankaranians with you, Turkiye" initiative, has already been delivered to the embassy of Turkiye.

The executive authorities also dispatched 15 tons of Lankaran rice worth AZN50,000 ($29,410) and one ton of Lankaran tea to the city of Kahramanmaras.

The collection and sending of humanitarian aid to Turkiye have been going on since February 6, in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

At the time of writing, the death toll stands at 21,143 with 80,097 injured.

---

