Azerbaijani young volunteers dispatched to Turkiye's quake-hit regions for relief efforts

11 February 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani volunteers have joined large-scale activities carried out upon instructions of President Ilham Aliyev to provide assistance to the fraternal people of Turkiye immediately after the devastating earthquake hit Turkiye and caused numerous human casualties, Azernews reports.

Through the support of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan, from among members of ASAN (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) Volunteers, Young Volunteers, Bir Volunteer, the Agrarian Development Volunteers, the Nakhchivan Volunteers, the Great Return and the Eco-Volunteers organizations, the most experienced young people ready to work in difficult conditions were identified and were sent to Turkiye to participate in the disaster relief activities.

As part of the humanitarian activities of the union, Azerbaijani volunteers, together with their colleagues from Turkiye will participate in the distribution of assistance, registration, and various coordination activities for citizens in the regions affected by the earthquake.

The volunteers once again expressed solidarity with the fraternal Turkish people who survived the terrible tragedy, expressed deep condolences to the families and close relatives of the victims, and wish recovery to the injured.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. At the time of writing, the death toll totaled 20,318 people with 80,088 injured.

