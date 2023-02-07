Azerbaijan, NATO mull attack on Tehran embassy

7 February 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and US representatives to NATO Jafar Huseynzada and Julianne Smith respectively discussed the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Azernews reports.

"It was a great pleasure to meet with Amb. Julianne Smith of the US to #NATO. We discussed recent deliberate act of #terror perpetrated against the Embassy of #Azerbaijan in Iran on Jan. 27. In this regard, I welcomed unequivocal and swift support to Azerbaijan expressed by the US officials," Huseynzada tweeted.

He stressed that during discussions, the sides also exchanged views on the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership and contributions to international peace and security. Besides, he added that the US-Azerbaijani bilateral relations, the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process, and the situation around Lachin road were also discussed.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has allowed NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.

